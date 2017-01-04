Home > News Releases > Ford CEO Mark Fields to present at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

January 3, 2017

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) president and chief executive officer, will speak at the 2017 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit.

The presentation will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. EST. Following the presentation, Fields, along with other Ford executives, will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts and investors.

A listen-only audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.

