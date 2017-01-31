Ford brings ‘Go Further’ and auto and mobility to life with new FordHub brand experience studio and Super Bowl ad

Ford is expanding its efforts to connect with consumers – some who never have done business with the company before – through the opening of its first-ever FordHub interactive brand experience studio in New York City and a new ad for Super Bowl LI.

FordHub, located in one of New York’s busiest transportation centers – Westfield World Trade Center – is an interactive space designed to show the public how Ford’s expansion to an auto and a mobility company is helping change the way the world moves. FordHub is designed to inspire visitors – whether they own or intend to own a Ford vehicle or not – to think about the future of transportation in an entirely new way by encouraging imagination and dialogue.

“Ford was founded on the promise of providing affordable transportation solutions to millions of customers, and this commitment still drives us today,” said Stephen Odell, Ford executive vice president, Global Marketing, Sales and Service. “As we expand our business to be both an auto and mobility company, we’re using new experiences like FordHub and our first Super Bowl ad that talks about the future to explain what we mean when we say ‘We Go Further so you can.’”

Opening today, FordHub invites consumers to join Ford to explore, experiment and learn how the company is rethinking the future of transportation.

“Our first FordHub is a place designed to spark questions and curiosity,” said Elena Ford, Ford vice president, Global Dealer and Consumer Experience. “This isn’t a store or a dealer – it’s a place for participation and creativity. We want people to have fun while engaging in conversation about the future of transportation.”

Exhibits and activities address mobility

As Ford is working with cities around the world to address growing mobility challenges, the company welcomes visitors to the FordHub to where they can get a glimpse at Ford’s vision for solutions. Guests can explore a world map to see how near-term mobility advancements – including autonomous and electric vehicles, ride-sharing, ride-hailing and connected vehicles – will play a pivotal role in the City of Tomorrow.

FordHub also features a mobility map that tracks the pulse of New York City – with a dashboard of real-time traffic information for commuters, including trains, ferries and alerts.

Other experiences offer fun and intrigue. In Last Mile Challenge, guests stand on wobbleboards and race through a futuristic world using every mode of transportation – from autonomous cars to e-bikes – earning tokens for each mobility decision they make. Still other experiences provide entertainment. In Mustang over Manhattan, guests use a virtual reality headset to build a Mustang atop the Empire State Building, while their friends watch the build come together on a digital screen.

FordGuides – experts not only on the space itself, but knowledgeable about Ford vehicles and innovations – are stationed throughout to answer questions and assist guests.

Dynamic space encourages new ideas

As times change and innovations evolve, so, too, will FordHub. Over time, Ford will collaborate with communities, thought leaders, artists and others to introduce new interactive programs.

“We see this as an active, dynamic space, featuring innovations we have today and others we are exploring for tomorrow,” said Elena Ford. “We want consumers to join us and be part of creating the world’s mobility solutions.”

Along with the FordHub opening, Ford is kicking off the Mobilize New York Challenge – an innovation challenge designed to stimulate new ideas and find ways to help New Yorkers get around easier and faster. Offering more than $30,000 in cash prizes, individuals are invited to submit proposals to solve the city’s transportation challenges.

Super Bowl ad focuses on Ford’s auto and mobility future

Ford also today is revealing a new 90-second ad that – for the first time ever – highlights near- and long-term mobility solutions it is developing to help people Go Further in their daily lives.

The ad launches just before kickoff of Super Bowl LI on Sunday. The spot showcases moments in which people have become “stuck” in life. It then showcases Ford solutions – including self-driving vehicles and ride-sharing – to help people move freely again.

Digital extensions of the ad also debut at fordgofurther.com, featuring in-depth stories of Ford people who Go Further every day. Those featured include employees, dealers and partners who create the vehicles, technologies and mobility solutions Ford is working on today and tomorrow.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.