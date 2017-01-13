Ford augmented reality wows crowds at 2017 North American International Auto Show

Ford is debuting an augmented reality presentation at the 2017 North American International Auto Show that immerses consumers with its newest vehicles and technologies in ways they’ve likely never experienced before.

“Think of augmented reality as the blending of virtual reality with real life,” says Garett Carr, Ford global auto shows manager. “It’s like having x-ray vision, with the power to take people deeper into our product and technology stories – it feels a little like magic.”

When the show opens to the public Saturday, augmented reality presentations will offer a live look at aero testing for the all-new Ford GT as it races through a wind tunnel, a demonstration featuring the new 10-speed automatic transmission for the 2018 F-150, and a view into how the all-new EcoSport goes small and lives big.

Click here to watch augmented reality in action.

Check out F-150, Ford Performance, EcoSport

Ford is showcasing its new F-150 pickup at this year’s show – celebrating a remarkable 40-year run of sales leadership for its F-Series line of trucks.

Three years after introducing the high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy-bodied F-150, the new truck arrives with bold front and rear styling, advanced technologies – including available Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection – and improved engines. These include an all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® V6 turbo diesel and enhanced V6 and V8 gas engines. An immersive powertrain display featuring an interactive film highlights key F-150 innovations, including Pro Trailer Backup Assist and five-star safety technologies.

Ford GT headlines an exciting Ford Performance vehicle lineup, including an exhilarating race simulator for show-goers to drive the supercar in competition. Other Ford Performance vehicles on hand include Fiesta ST, Focus ST, Focus RS and Shelby GT350 Mustang.

The all-new Ford EcoSport debuts a fun, capable and connected compact SUV featuring B&O PLAY audio, an 8-inch LCD color touch screen with swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, and SYNC® 3 with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility.

See self-driving Fusion, custom Transit

Other exciting attractions at Cobo Hall this year include Ford’s new self-driving Fusion Hybrid and a Transit customized for fitness enthusiasts.

Ford’s next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle features new computer hardware along with more sleekly designed LiDAR sensors that enable a more targeted field of vision, while still gathering as much data as the previous-generation car.

The Reebok and Ford Transit FitTruck, having just completed the ultimate road trip, showcases the toughness and customizability of Transit, its distinctive exterior and a gym’s worth of fitness equipment inside.

Explore the future of mobility, recharge and power up

At Michigan Science Center’s kid-friendly Spark!Lab invention area, solving future mobility challenges can be a family affair. Visitors are invited to this Smithsonian exhibit to experience the future of mobility in a virtual reality theater that demonstrates Ford’s innovation leadership and its vision for elevating human progress.

To make getting onto the Ford stand even better, show-goers with the FordPass® app on their smartphones are invited to access an exclusive direct entrance to the displays. The door is located in the concourse near the Washington Boulevard and West Congress Street corner of the convention center.

Finally, Ford vehicle owners are encouraged to take a break and recharge at the Built Ford Tough lounge, where seating and phone charging stations are available.

