Follow-up order for the US market: gasoline piston assemblies worth over €135 million

Through its subsidiary, KS Kolbenschmidt US, Inc., first-tier auto-industry supplier Rheinmetall Automotive AG has booked a follow-up order from a major American OEM.

With a lifetime volume of more than €135 million the contract is for the delivery of gasoline engine pistons for high-displacement eight-cylinder engines to replace the present series-production family of gasoline engines installed in delivery and other light commercial vehicles. The components are to be manufactured for the local market at KS Kolbenschmidt’s North American plant in Marinette / Wisconsin. The contract will run until 2025.

These pistons are members of the manufacturer’s Liteks family and will be supplied complete with rings, piston pin, piston rings, and connecting rod. Thus, KS Kolbenschmidt once again underlines its engine-module capability. The pistons feature a specially machined crown for extreme robustness. The skirt comes with a Nanofriks coating whose nanoparticles make for exceptional wear and friction resistance, thus addressing the growing demand for fuel-consumption and emission reductions.

