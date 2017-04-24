FleetBoard and Mercedes-Benz Vans opt for the cloud solution Microsoft Azure

The Internet of Things is changing all areas of industry, especially logistics. Leading commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler is consistently working on innovative cloud-based solutions to further increase its customers’ efficiency and to create the basis for future services. In contrast to a server-based infrastructure which is still commonplace today, cloud solutions offer permanent availability, higher levels of flexibility and economic efficiency. In future, Daimler FleetBoard GmbH and Mercedes-Benz Vans will opt for the cloud platform Azure by Microsoft, among others. Microsoft Azure is to support the infrastructure for new digital products relating to commercial vehicles.

FleetBoard and Mercedes-Benz Vans will showcase the potential of digitalisation for the logistics sector at this year’s HANNOVER MESSE, the world’s leading trade fair for industry, which takes place from 24 to 28 April 2017 in Hanover. Along with Microsoft, the companies will present their initial concepts resulting from the collaboration within the context of Microsoft’s fair presentation (Hall 7, Stand C40). Visual highlight at the stand: a Mercedes-Benz Actros semi-trailer tractor.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.