Fiscal year ended March 2017 financial results

With regard to the business environment surrounding the Mazda Group for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, because the economy, primarily led by developed nations, continued to recover, there was moderate improvement overall.

Overseas, the U.S. economy did well thanks to steady improvement in the employment and income environments. In Europe also, although some instability was seen in the political situation as the result of Britain’s exit from the European Union, there was a moderate improvement overall. In China as well, the economy continued to make a stable growth. In Japan, against a backdrop of continued improvement in the overseas economy, there was a moderate recovery. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to the exchange rate movements and the economic conditions in each country.

Amid these circumstances, under its Structural Reform Stage 2, a medium-term business plan launched this fiscal year, the Mazda Group has worked to offer appealing products that provide both driving pleasure and outstanding environmental and safety performance, to achieve qualitative growth in all areas of the business and to further enhance brand value. Mazda’s product line-up was expanded with the addition of the all-new Mazda CX-4 and the all-new Mazda MX-5 RF. The fully redesigned Mazda CX-5 was also launched as the first of the company’s new-generation products. G-Vectoring Control that is the first round of technology for SKYACTIV-VEHICLE DYNAMICS, a series of new-generation vehicle motion control technologies, and other leading-edge technologies offered a new dimension of driving pleasure. Mazda will continue to expand and further develop its SKYACTIV products to boost sales volume steadily.

