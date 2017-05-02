First quarter 2017 results

Robust earnings and cash flow, new projects on track
Our year has started well. BP is focused on the disciplined delivery of our plans. First quarter earnings and cash flow were robust. We have shown continued operational momentum – it was another strong quarter for the Downstream and the first of our seven new Upstream major projects has started up, with a further three near completion. We expect these to drive a material improvement in operating cash flow from the second half.
- Bob Dudley, group chief executive
- Underlying replacement cost profit* for the first quarter was $1.5 billion.
- First quarter operating cash flow, excluding payments related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill*, of $4.4 billion. Including these payments, operating cash flow* was $2.1 billion.
- Dividend unchanged at 10 cents per share.
- Reported oil and gas production was 3.5mmboe/d in the first quarter, 5% higher than same period in 2016.
- New Upstream major projects* on track: Trinidad onshore compression project started up, another in ramp-up, and two more in commissioning.
- Downstream marketing growth and strong operational performance.
- $1.7 billion divestment of BP’s interest in SECCO petrochemical joint venture, subject to regulatory approvals.
* For items marked with an asterisk throughout this document, definitions are provided in the Glossary on page 28.