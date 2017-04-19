First-ever exhibition at HANNOVER MESSE 2017

JTEKT Corporation (Nagoya City, Aichi: Mr. Tetsuo Agata, President—hereinafter referred to as JTEKT) will hold our first-ever exhibit at “HANNOVER MESSE 2017” held in Hannover, Germany from April 24th, 2017. HANNOVER MESSE is the world’s largest industrial trade fair, where cutting-edge technologies in the global information communication industry are showcased in recent years.

In the fair, JTEKT will propose four introduction steps; “Connecting”, ”Visualization”, “Value” and “Chain” and IoE (Internet of Everything) solutions, which achieve the “smart factory where humans and assets to collaborate together, where humans use their wisdom, and where humans take the lead role.” JTEKT will promote the “JTEKT SMART Factory” in Germany the country where Industrie 4.0 has been advocated.

JTEKT provides TOYOPUC-Plus, an add-on type board PLC which allows easy connection of assets made by other manufacturers in the same network, as “Connecting Solution” which is introduction step to smart factory. Now we are going to add a module compatible with PROFINET, following the introduction of EtherCAT.

Furthermore, as a measure for achieving the “Chain Solution” which expands the connection range, a free cloud selection according to the customer’s convenience will be made possible. JTEKT, as the first step to achieve the aim, decided to apply the cloud-based IoT operation system “MindSphere”, which Siemens K.K. (Shinagawa Ward in Tokyo: Mr. Kenichi Fujita, President & CEO, Representative Director—hereinafter referred to as Siemens) will start supplying from this spring, introducing at the HANNOVER MESSE 2017. During the fair, JTEKT will give a presentation at the booth for Siemens AG of Germany (Headquarter) for two days.

JTEKT’s presentation at the booth for Siemens AG of Germany (Hall 9 D35)

1.April 26th (Wed) 16:15 to 16:30 2. April 27th (Thu) 15:45 to 16:00

JTEKT will promote to apply the cloud corresponding to the regional characteristics and convenience of customers, as well as the open innovation with various companies and organizations.

