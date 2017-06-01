Figure skater Uno joins Toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation announced that Japanese national champion figure skater Shoma Uno joined Toyota today.

Uno made the following comment about joining Toyota: “I am delighted to have this opportunity to join Toyota. Figure skating competitions take place not only in Japan, and because there are so many competitions overseas, being able to receive support from Toyota employees and affiliates in so many various countries around the world gives me much confidence. I look forward to being able to communicate with everyone. I also plan to stay enrolled at Chukyo University. I would like to say thank you to both Chukyo University for allowing me to use its world-class practice facilities, and to Toyota for accepting me into the company. I will do everything I can to grow as a student, employee and competitor at this exciting time. Thank you again for your support.”

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said: “Shoma is a world-class athlete who has represented his country on the highest stage. I am delighted that he has agreed to join the Toyota family. I have learned many valuable life-lessons through sports, such as the importance of maintaining a never-say-die approach, giving everything for the team, and fair play. The fight shown by athletes has given me courage in difficult times, and I hope that Shoma’s performances on the ice will continue to bring a smile to the faces of people around the world.”

Toyota has organized sports teams within the company since its foundation and has a long history of supporting athletic endeavors in many different forms. It has actively backed the Olympic movement since 1996, when it became a Gold Sponsor of the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano. In 2015, it reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee to become an Official Worldwide Olympic Partner and an agreement with the International Paralympic Committee to become an Official Worldwide Paralympic Partner. Through these agreements, the company intends to continue supporting the Olympic and Paralympic movements in helping to build an ever-better society through sports in which everyone can participate in peace and equality.

