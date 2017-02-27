Ficosa presents the latest technology in connected and autonomous car at MWC 2017

Ficosa, a top-tier global provider devoted to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high-technology vision, safety, connectivity and efficiency systems for the automotive and mobility sectors, presents the latest technological developments in connected car and autonomous vehicle at the Mobile World Congress 2017. In this edition Ficosa lands at the MWC along with Panasonic with a stand that simulates a connected airport, showing the latest connectivity solutions developed for different sectors, from retail and automobile, to communication, security and logistics, between others.

In the car rental area of the booth, Ficosa exhibits the most innovative connectivity solutions of the industry. All assistants who visit this space will find a car in which Ficosa has integrated its latest developments, will discover the company’s work on connected and autonomous vehicles, and see live one of its star products, the Smart Connectivity Module (SCM).

The Smart Connectivity Module 3.0, one step further towards the autonomous vehicle

Ficosa presents the third generation of the Smart Connectivity Module (SCM) at the MWC, a solution that turns the car into a self-connective device providing all passengers with simultaneous and independent connectivity.

Javier Pujol, CEO of Ficosa, highlights: “The Smart Connectivity Module completely revolutionizes the in-vehicle experience, improving driving, increasing safety and efficiency, and giving users an unprecedented range of services and smart applications”. And adds: “It is a great step towards the driverless car, integrating the vehicle into the communication networks as a device of the Internet of Things”.

This system offers a secure connection for communications inside and outside the car, and for communication between vehicles (V2V) and with infrastructure (V2I). The SCM provides up to 9 simultaneous internet connections for the vehicle and passengers to watch movies, listen to music, play online games, tune in high definition radio and download and store contents. It also provides important features to improve safety, such as the automatic emergency call, the geolocation of the vehicle, the speed control, the assistance service or the management of the dangerous areas and those with limited visibility in order to avoid accidents.

The new generation of this system includes important improvements like the FOTA service (Firmware Upgrade Over-the-Air), which allows the vehicle’s software to be updated without having to connect it to any physical device, incorporates a high grade of cybersecurity and is much more compact than its previous versions, providing a better integration of the connectivity platform to the vehicle and being visually imperceptible.

The Smart Connectivity Module introduces in one single device different sorts of wireless telephony technologies, such as LTE, WIFI, Bluetooth, AM and FM, DAB and GNSS positioning for each specific market and the mandatory emergency call in Europe (eCall) and Russia (ERA-GLONASS).

The 5G technology revolution

Ficosa is intensely working to be at the forefront of vehicle connectivity development and 5G technology. An example of this is that it has recently become the first Spanish company to join the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). The mission of this association is to accelerate development, standardisation and marketing of solutions for connected cars and autonomous vehicles and their integration into Smart Cities, as well as laying the groundwork for implementing 5G technology in the automotive sector.

Joan Palacin, Advanced Communications Business Unit director, notes: “The development and implementation of 5G technology will be a new revolution in the telecommunications and automotive sector, as it will offer higher capacity connections and will boost solutions and services based on virtual reality and artificial intelligence. In Ficosa, we always look to the future and new technologies, collaborating with the main ecosystem companies in the definition of the new services of mobility and autonomous driving”.

Ficosa and Panasonic, working together to make the car of the future a reality

Ficosa has been working on connectivity systems for the automotive industry for more than 10 years in order to anticipate the needs of automobile manufacturers (OEM). The company is focused on connectivity platforms with integrated antennas (SCM), Telematics Control units (TCU) and vehicle-infrastructure technology (V2X), which allows vehicles to connect to communication networks, other vehicles and infrastructure.

Ficosa’s alliance with Panasonic, which responds to the goal of both companies of increasing their technological capabilities and integrating complementary technologies, offers a great potential for them to lead together the transformation of the automobile in the field of connectivity. In that sense, Ficosa’s units, together with Panasonic’s information and entertainment systems, will provide the user a wide range of new services with high added value.

Ficosa also presents the Smart Furniture at the MWC

In addition to its connectivity solutions for the vehicle, Ficosa presents the Smart Furniture at the MWC. Displayed in the Duty-Free area of the booth, this intelligent sensorized furniture is equipped with a camera, a display and a radio sensor, which offer detailed information about the product chosen by the customer.

This system, developed by Ficosa and Admira, allows the seller to know the number of times a product has been viewed or purchased (Object Analytics), analyzes the age and sex of the customers with the aim of speeding up the product’s market study (Video Analytics), and identifies the people who are in front of the furniture or showcase through the store’s App, which is connected to the radio sensor (Radio Analytics). The Smart Furniture also allows to buy the product through the online store thanks to a Panasonic television with Link Ray that is connected to the establishment’s App.

