Ficosa, first Spanish company to join 5G Automotive Association

Ficosa, a top-tier global provider devoted to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high-technology vision, safety, connectivity and efficiency systems for the automotive and mobility sectors, has become the first Spanish company to join the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). The mission of this association is to accelerate development, standardisation and marketing of solutions for connected cars and autonomous vehicles and their integration into Smart Cities, as well as laying the groundwork for implementing 5G technology in the automotive sector.

5GAA, which was founded on 27 September 2016, is made up of global leaders in the telecommunications and automotive sectors, including Audi, BMW, Vodafone, Continental, Ford, Samsung, Huawei, Valeo, Nokia, Telekom, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Denso, Intel and LG, among others. Ficosa has joined 5GAA as an expert in safety, connectivity and efficiency systems for the automotive and mobility sectors and will play a key role in defining the future of mobility.

In the words of Pere Mogas, Advanced Engineering & Technical Leaders Supervisor of Ficosa: “We are very proud to join this group and promote the mobility of the future alongside global business leaders. It is also recognition of all our hard work to be on the cutting edge in developing vehicle connectivity solutions and safety systems for increasingly assisted driving.”

Dino Flore, director general of 5GAA, says “Given Ficosa’s experience in research, development and marketing of components for the automotive industry, the company will surely play an important role in the efforts of 5GAA to define next-generation connected mobility solutions.”

Mobile World Congress 2017

5GAA will carry out several activities during the Mobile World Congress 2017 with executives and experts from the top companies in the sector and organisations associated with vehicle communications. Ficosa will also attend the most important mobile telecommunications event in the world with Panasonic to present the latest in connectivity for the automotive sector.

