Fiat Professional sales success continues for March and the first quarter of 2017

Fiat Professional’s growing popularity in the UK is illustrated again this week, as new figures show a 44.2% rise in registrations in March 2017, compared with the same month last year.

The sales results show that Fiat Professional, the commercial vehicle arm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK, was the second most improved van manufacturer in March. The company’s market share rose by 0.7 % to 3.4%.

All Fiat Professional models’ sales performance improved last month, compared with March 2016, but the star of the quarter was Fiorino – sales were up 81.8 % in the first three months of 2017, compared with the same period last year.

Fiat Doblo sales have increased by 49.9%, while Fiat Ducato registrations are up 14.0% for the quarter, and both ranges had increases in market share. Doblo market share in terms of retail or sales to small businesses rose from 2.8% to 6.7%, and in the Corporate channel, Ducato’s market share rose from 3.8% to 6.7%.

The top-level Tecnico trim specification, which is available across all models and adds equipment such as satellite navigation, reverse parking sensors, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity and air conditioning, has proved to be very popular – sales have increased by 302% compared with the same period last year.

“The sales performance figures are fantastic news, across the whole range,” says Alejandro Noriega, head of brand, Fiat Professional UK. “It is clear that, in addition to fleet sales, more tradesmen and small businesses are choosing our vehicles, as we continue to bring exciting new models to the UK. That way we can continue to improve and increase our market share.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.