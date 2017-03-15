Fiat launches stylish Fullback Cross

The Fiat Fullback Cross – a stylish new version of the brand’s pick-up – has made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

The new model has been designed to further broaden the appeal of the Fiat Fullback with lifestyle users. As well as going on sale via the Fiat Professional dealer network, the Fullback range will also be available through the Fiat passenger cars dealer network.

The Fullback Cross features a range of interior and exterior styling upgrades, including a new grille with matt black ingots, a satin silver skid plate, eye-catching black details and revised larger side steps.

An exclusive textured black sport bar gives the Fullback Cross a sleeker silhouette and underlines its dynamic profile. The model’s individual look is completed by the new all-black cargo space, with the Fiat logo in relief.

Available as a double cab, the Fullback Cross comes with a 2.4-litre common rail turbodiesel engine and develops 180hp (133 kW) and a maximum torque of 430Nm. There are also two transmissions available: six-speed manual or five-speed automatic with sporty sequential mode and dashboard commands.

The Fullback is equipped with an electronic selector allowing drivers to engage the all-wheel drive system, with a choice of four modes. A central differential, supported by three electronically controlled clutch modes, manage torque transmission to the wheels in real time based on road conditions and speed.

The Fullback Cross features a wealth of standard safety equipment including ABS with EBD, TSA (Trailer Stability Assist – a system which aids stability during towing), LDW (Lane Departure Warning), seven airbags and cruise control. Bi-Xenon headlights, front fog lights and LED daytime running lights are also included as standard.

The interior features leather seats, steering wheel and gear knob, automatic dual zone climate control and heated front seats, with six-way electric adjustment on the driver’s side.

The infotainment equipment includes a 7-inch touchscreen with DAB CD/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth and USB port. A rear parking camera and satellite navigation complete the interior set-up.

The Fiat Fullback Cross will go on sale in the summer and prices will be announced closer to the launch.

