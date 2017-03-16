Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK named Most Improved Fleet Manufacturer

Further proof of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK’s growing fleet market reputation was seen last night (15 March) when the company was named ‘Most Improved Fleet Manufacturer of the Year’ at the prestigious Fleet News Awards.

The accolade, presented at a glittering ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, recognises the improvements in service to fleets and leasing companies over the past year by FCA UK’s fleet and business sales – which represents Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat Professional.

It also salutes the positive impact those improvements have had on fleet sales, and acknowledges the actions FCA UK has taken to improve residual values.

The Fleet News Awards are judged by a broad panel of industry experts with an independent chairman – former SMMT chief executive Christopher Macgowan. The whole process is independently audited to ensure all contenders are given due and proper consideration.

Commenting on the award, the judging panel said that “Fiat Chrysler is much more engaged with fleets, leasing companies and pricing guides and restructuring its business and making a number of key appointments. It has also launched fleet-specific models and taken numerous actions to reduce costs for fleets, particularly on SMR.”

“I am delighted to receive this award, especially from such an esteemed panel of expert judges,” says Francis Bleasdale, Fleet and Remarketing Director at FCA UK.

“We have introduced several successful business models, invested in product safety, worked closely with the residual value guides and developed business financial solutions through FCA Bank to make FCA UK the most improved fleet manufacturer. But we won’t rest – the aim now is to continue to improve in the years to come.”

In the same awards, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia also received a ‘Highly Commended’ recognition in the Best Premium Car category.

