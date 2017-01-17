FHI announces production and retail sales plans for CY2017

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (FHI), the manufacturer of Subaru automobiles, today announced its annual production and retail sales plans for calendar year 2017.
|1.Production
|(Units in Thousands)
|2016 Result
|’16 vs ’15
|2017 Plan
|’17 vs ’16
|Japan Production
|728
|+3％
|721
|-1％
|Overseas Production *1
|297
|+30％
|389
|+31％
|Global Production
|1,025
|+9％
|1,110
|+8％
*1: Excludes CKD production in Malaysia
Japan Production
Japan production is projected to slightly decrease to 721,000 units.
Overseas Production
Overseas production is projected to grow to 389,000 units, boosted by capacity increase. This will mark the 4th consecutive year of record overseas production.
Global Production
Global production is projected to be 1,110,000 units, surpassing one million for the second consecutive year. This will mark the 6th consecutive year of record global production.
|2.Retail Sales
|(Units in Thousands)
|2016 Result
|’16 vs ’15
|2017 Plan
|’17 vs ’16
|Japan Sales *2
|156
|-4％
|169
|+8％
|Passenger Cars *3
|122
|-2％
|129
|+6％
|Overseas Sales
|857
|+5％
|921
|+7％
|U.S.
|615
|+6％
|670
|+9％
|Canada
|50
|+8％
|53
|+5％
|Australia
|47
|+8％
|51
|+8％
|China
|47
|-1％
|43
|-7％
|Other
|98
|+2％
|104
|+7％
|Global Sales
|1,012
|+3％
|1,090
|+8％
*2: Includes OEM vehicles
*3: Passenger cars excluding mini vehicles
Japan Sales
Japan sales are projected to grow to 169,000 units, driven by the all-new Impreza launched in October 2016.
Overseas Sales
In prospect of further growth in key markets including the U.S. and Canada, overseas sales are projected to increase to 921,000 units. This will mark the 6th consecutive year of record overseas sales.
Global Sales
Global sales are projected to be 1,090,000 units, surpassing one million for the second consecutive year. This will mark the 6th consecutive year of record global sales.
