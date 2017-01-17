FHI announces production and retail sales plans for CY2017

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (FHI), the manufacturer of Subaru automobiles, today announced its annual production and retail sales plans for calendar year 2017.

1.Production (Units in Thousands)

2016 Result ’16 vs ’15 2017 Plan ’17 vs ’16 Japan Production 728 +3％ 721 -1％ Overseas Production *1 297 +30％ 389 +31％ Global Production 1,025 +9％ 1,110 +8％

*1: Excludes CKD production in Malaysia

Japan Production

Japan production is projected to slightly decrease to 721,000 units.

Overseas Production

Overseas production is projected to grow to 389,000 units, boosted by capacity increase. This will mark the 4th consecutive year of record overseas production.

Global Production

Global production is projected to be 1,110,000 units, surpassing one million for the second consecutive year. This will mark the 6th consecutive year of record global production.

2.Retail Sales (Units in Thousands)

2016 Result ’16 vs ’15 2017 Plan ’17 vs ’16 Japan Sales *2 156 -4％ 169 +8％ Passenger Cars *3 122 -2％ 129 +6％ Overseas Sales 857 +5％ 921 +7％ U.S. 615 +6％ 670 +9％ Canada 50 +8％ 53 +5％ Australia 47 +8％ 51 +8％ China 47 -1％ 43 -7％ Other 98 +2％ 104 +7％ Global Sales 1,012 +3％ 1,090 +8％

*2: Includes OEM vehicles

*3: Passenger cars excluding mini vehicles

Japan Sales

Japan sales are projected to grow to 169,000 units, driven by the all-new Impreza launched in October 2016.

Overseas Sales

In prospect of further growth in key markets including the U.S. and Canada, overseas sales are projected to increase to 921,000 units. This will mark the 6th consecutive year of record overseas sales.

Global Sales

Global sales are projected to be 1,090,000 units, surpassing one million for the second consecutive year. This will mark the 6th consecutive year of record global sales.

