FHI announces production, Japan sales and export results for January 2017 (Flash Report)

FHI announces production, Japan sales and export results for January 2017.

January 2017 Units 2017 vs 2016 Domestic Production *1 50,469 -10.3% First y/y decrease in 3 months Overseas Production *2 ☆ 32,335 +66.1% 8th consecutive month of y/y increase Global Production Total ☆ 82,804 +9.3% 6th consecutive month of y/y increase Passenger Vehicles ☆ 12,722 +14.7% First y/y increase in 2 months Mini Vehicles 2,762 -0.3% First y/y decrease in 2 months Japan Sales Total 15,484 +11.7% 4th consecutive month of y/y increase Export Total *3 34,974 +1.0% First y/y increase in 3 months ☆: Record high for the month of January *1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

*2 Local line-off basis

*3 JAMA report basis

Production

Domestic production decreased year-on-year due to fewer working days. (Two days less than January last year)

Overseas production significantly increased year-on-year, due to increased production capacity as well as the all-new Impreza’s start of production in November 2016.

Sales in Japan

Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year led by the all-new Impreza launched in October 2016.

Mini vehicle sales slightly decreased year-on-year, as a decline in the Stella and Pleo sales offset sales of the all-new Chiffon launched in December 2016.

Exports

Exports from Japan rose year-on-year led by increased shipments to North America and Australia.

