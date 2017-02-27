FHI announces production, Japan sales and export results for January 2017 (Flash Report)

FHI announces production, Japan sales and export results for January 2017.
|January 2017
|Units
|2017 vs 2016
|
Domestic Production
*1
|
50,469
|-10.3%
|First y/y decrease in 3 months
|
Overseas Production
*2
|
☆
32,335
|+66.1%
|8th consecutive month of y/y increase
|Global Production Total
|
☆
82,804
|+9.3%
|6th consecutive month of y/y increase
|Passenger Vehicles
|
☆
12,722
|+14.7%
|First y/y increase in 2 months
|Mini Vehicles
|2,762
|-0.3%
|First y/y decrease in 2 months
|Japan Sales Total
|15,484
|+11.7%
|4th consecutive month of y/y increase
|
Export Total
*3
|
34,974
|+1.0%
|First y/y increase in 3 months
☆: Record high for the month of January
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
Production
- Domestic production decreased year-on-year due to fewer working days. (Two days less than January last year)
- Overseas production significantly increased year-on-year, due to increased production capacity as well as the all-new Impreza’s start of production in November 2016.
Sales in Japan
- Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year led by the all-new Impreza launched in October 2016.
- Mini vehicle sales slightly decreased year-on-year, as a decline in the Stella and Pleo sales offset sales of the all-new Chiffon launched in December 2016.
Exports
- Exports from Japan rose year-on-year led by increased shipments to North America and Australia.
