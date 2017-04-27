FEV presents solutions for connected and autonomous driving and efficient powertrains at the 38th Vienna Motor Symposium

“Smart vehicle” development, alternative powertrains, and optimized combustion engines: at this year’s Vienna Motor Symposium, international engineering services provider FEV is concentrating on the core issues of future mobility. In the form of a multimedia exhibition, FEV presents the various aspects of smart vehicle development – including driver assistance systems, the automation of driving functions, and connectivity topics ranging from Car2X and Car2Cloud connections to cyber security. With a view to “zero emissions mobility,” FEV is also showing needs-based powertrain concepts for different mobility requirements – from water injection to electrification to pure battery-powered vehicles.

“Advancing digitalization and automation are not the only things opening up a number of additional areas of development in which we support our customers,” says Professor Stefan Pischinger, President and CEO of the FEV Group. “The increasing electrification of powertrains is also bringing about long-term changes in vehicle architecture. In particular, large battery solutions are increasingly becoming a fixed component of the body-in-white, and thus equire a comprehensive development and integration approach.”

Cyber Security Analyses and Gateways

As the number of interfaces in the vehicle increases, so does the number of potential gateways for cyber-attacks. For this reason, cyber security is becoming more and more important. FEV offers its customers comprehensive analyses of risks, threats, and weaknesses as well as specific “cyber security gateways.” The cyber security gateway is linked with the vehicle’s communications bus in order to detect and prevent malicious attacks. It can also be used as a firewall between external interfaces and the vehicle bus to ward off cyber-attacks.

Powertrains and Components for Various Mobility Concepts

FEV is also displaying a hybrid transmission that was developed for a parallel plug-in hybrid powertrain. In the context of the overall project, FEV was not only responsible for the transmission unit, but for the entire hybrid powertrain, including the battery and battery management system. The drive is currently already used in series production and achieves an electrical range of 50 kilometers. Thanks to the hybridization, fuel consumption can also be reduced by 25% in charge sustaining mode.

To make it possible to experience the performance capability of the current drive concepts, FEV is also showing a demonstration vehicle this year – an Audi TTS Coupé equipped with water injection. The water injection achieves a drastically improved driving performance: while the torque increases by 18% compared to the production version, and the power increases by 8%, it also simultaneously reduces fuel consumption.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.