FEV acquires vehicle development service provider STEA S.r.L.

The international development service provider FEV, headquartered in Aachen, is taking another important step towards becoming a complete vehicle developer for future mobility concepts through the acquisition of the Italian company STEA S.r.l.

STEA, with locations in Turin and Modena in Italy, as well as in Belo Horizonte in Brazil, is a vehicle development-focused engineering company with more than 80 employees. In addition to the automotive sector, STEA also offers mechanical and engineering solutions to customers in the areas of rail, motorcycles, marine, and mechanical systems.

“The acquisition of STEA is another strategic step in the expansion of our expertise in complete vehicle development. With a focus on packaging, ergonomics and dimensional concept design, STEA offers critical expertise that will complement our portfolio in the future,” explains Professor Stefan Pischinger, president and CEO of the FEV Group. “Increasing automation and connectivity are changing user expectations for the functionality and design of future vehicles. Thanks to the additional expertise we have gained, we can now also offer our customers interior and exterior design solutions from a single source.”

