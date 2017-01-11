Federal-Mogul Powertrain supplies engine technologies for all 10 of Wards 10 Best Engines for 2017

Federal-Mogul Powertrain, a division of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FDML) is supplying engine technologies for all 10 of Wards 10 Best Engines for 2017 model year vehicles. Since the inception of Wards 10 Best Engines competition 23 years ago, Federal-Mogul Powertrain has designed and manufactured leading technologies for many of the engines recognized each year as the “10 Best.”

“We’re proud to contribute to the success of these engines by delivering powertrain technologies which support our customer’s needs for improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle performance,” said Rainer Jueckstock, Co-CEO, Federal-Mogul and CEO, Federal-Mogul Powertrain. “On behalf of Federal-Mogul Powertrain, we congratulate this year’s winners.”

2017 award-winning engines featuring Federal-Mogul Powertrain technologies include:

3.0L Turbocharged DOHC I-6 (BMW M240i)

1.5L 4-cyl./Dual Motor EREV (Chevrolet Volt)

3.6L Atkinson V-6/Dual Motor PHEV (Chrysler Pacifica)

2.3L Turbocharged 4-cyl. (Ford Focus RS)

2.0L 4-cyl./Dual Motor HEV (Honda Accord Hybrid)

1.4L Turbocharged DOHC 4-cyl. (Hyundai Elantra Eco)

3.0L Twin Turbo DOHC V-6 (Infiniti Q50)

2.5L Turbocharged DOHC 4-cyl. (Mazda CX-9)

2.0L Turbocharged DOHC 4-cyl. (Mercedes-Benz C300)

2.0L Turbo/Supercharged DOHC 4-cyl. (Volvo V60 Polestar)

Federal-Mogul Powertrain provides a wide range of components for these engines, including pistons, piston rings, cylinder liners, valve seats and guides, engine valves, engine bearings, spark plugs, sealing, gaskets, heat shields and systems protection products.

Presented by WardsAuto during the North American International Auto Show, Wards 10 Best Engines awards has built a reputation as the auto industry’s annual barometer of powertrain expertise. Nominations for the award are limited to engines that are available in a production vehicle on sale no later than the first quarter of 2017 with a base price of no more than $61,000.

