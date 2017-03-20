Federal-Mogul Powertrain debuts new Pokal industrial spark plug

Federal-Mogul Powertrain has introduced a new industrial spark plug that has unprecedented mechanical and electrical strength, thanks to a new ‘u-shaped’ core nose on the insulator. The Pokal spark plug offers increased robustness for use in new engine applications with high peak cylinder pressures while also enabling the use of larger electrodes, providing increased service life and enhanced performance.

“The geometric constraints of a 14mm plug make it more difficult to meet the levels of robustness and durability possible with an 18mm product, but we have achieved this with our new Pokal spark plug,” said Gian Maria Olivetti, Chief Technology Officer, Federal-Mogul Powertrain. “The unique shape of the insulator core nose increases its resistance to mechanical pressure waves, allowing OEMs to use more aggressive combustion strategies for improved engine efficiency without reducing spark plug life.”

Conventional insulators have a conical nose, the shape of which defines the heat range of the plug and ultimately limits the thermal extraction and electrical properties. The nose of the Pokal spark plug incorporates a cup-shaped cavity around the centre electrode, improving both the electrical and mechanical strength. This shape allows the plug to better withstand increased voltage demand requirements, in addition to a more aggressive combustion setting with higher peak cylinder pressures.

The Pokal spark plug has been released for use in engines rated between 100 KW and 600 KW and has been in production since 2016. Its first application is with a major European industrial engine manufacturer, but the technology is of interest worldwide for marine, off-highway and stationary industrial engines using gaseous fuels, including natural gas, landfill gas and bio-gas.

“There is significant market demand for cost-effective plugs wrapped in M14 packaging, but they must be technically capable in order to meet increasing efficiency and service life requirements of current and future engine applications,” explained Andrew Stamper, Director, Global Sales and Engineering, Industrial Ignition, Federal-Mogul Powertrain. “Federal-Mogul Powertrain’s Pokal spark plug brings a new, higher level of capability and robustness offering to this important market sector.”

Federal-Mogul Powertrain’s industrial ignition products are sold under the Federal-Mogul and Champion® brands globally, and are industry-leading technologies servicing all heavy-duty and environmentally friendly industrial gasoline engine segments, including on- and off-highway, marine, power generation and compression/pumping. Champion was the first to pioneer ignition products for heavy-duty and industrial applications and, for over 100 years, is still driving the market in product excellence.

