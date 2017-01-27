FCA360 starts off the year highlighting the Chrysler Portal concept and 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Each month, the digital magazine FCA360 provides in-depth feature articles about FCA US LLC and its Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, Ram, Mopar and SRT vehicles and products.

Optimized for use on multiple web browsers and mobile devices, FCA360 enables users to explore product news, innovations, lifestyle, professional achievement and travel from every angle. Major stories about FCA US, a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies, can be found on FCA360 at www.fca360.com.

Chrysler Portal: Created by millennials, for millennials – FCA US called upon the millennial generation working inside the company’s design and engineering functions to collaborate on fresh ideas to create the next generation of family transportation. From those ideas, see how the Chrysler Portal concept was born.

2017 Dodge Challenger GT takes on wicked winter – Learn how the latest model to complete the Dodge lineup of all-wheel-drive muscle cars delivers unparalleled performance year-round.

Jeep adds pickup truck, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer – The Jeep brand recently announced it will produce a trio of highly anticipated vehicles: an all-new Jeep pickup truck, the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. See how this commitment is adding thousands of new jobs.

Meet the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio – Known as one of the best driving roads in Europe, the Stelvio Pass is a mountain pass in northern Italy. Introducing a vehicle born from this road, the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be Italian.

