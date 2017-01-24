FCA US LLC statement on President Trump’s Breakfast

Following a meeting today at the White House, Sergio Marchionne, Chief Executive Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., reiterated that President Donald J. Trump’s desire to build a strong manufacturing base in the United States is a common goal shared by FCA US.

“I appreciate the President’s focus on making the U.S. a great place to do business. We look forward to working with President Trump and members of Congress to strengthen American manufacturing.”

In total, FCA US has committed investments of more than $9.6 billion in its U.S. manufacturing facilities and created 25,000 new jobs to date since 2009.

