FCA US fleet product preview to visit 24 cities

FCA US LLC fleet customers across the nation will have the opportunity to drive a variety of Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge, Ram Truck and Fiat vehicles during the upcoming 2018 model-year FCA Product Preview.

This 24-city annual road tour for commercial, government and daily rental fleet customers kicks off on May 9 at sites in Dallas and Kansas City, and concludes June 29 in New York.

The stars of this year’s preview are the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass and the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan.

The all-new Compass expands the Jeep brand’s global reach with an unmatched combination of attributes that includes legendary and best-in-class 4×4 off-road capabilities, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, premium and authentic Jeep design, superior on-road driving dynamics, open-air freedom, and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology offerings.

The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 MPGe in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today’s families.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our fleet and small business customers to test drive our all-new Jeep Compass and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan,” said Jeff Kommor, Vice President – U.S. Sales Operations, Fleet and Small Business Sales, FCA US LLC. “Both have been re-engineered from the ground up on all-new platforms, and both deliver class-leading safety and performance. We look forward to showcasing our new products, introducing 2018 model-year vehicle specs and demonstrating why FCA vehicles are above the competition.

Each half-day event will provide in-depth fleet product overviews, product walk-arounds, service presentations, driving routes and ample time to talk with the FCA Fleet team. Additional vehicles on tour include several that have been upfitted for specific vocations.

The Product Preview is an ideal time for FCA fleet and small business customers, as well as prospective customers, to drive the latest FCA vehicles at a location close to where they work and live. Commercial customers will learn about what’s new for the entire 2018 model-year product lineup during these convenient and informative half-day events.

Fleet representatives interested in attending any of the 24 tour events should contact FCA Fleet headquarters at (888) 898-1101 to register.

Here are the tour’s 24 cities and the dates of each stop:

Metro Event Date Kansas City May 9 Dallas May 9 St. Louis May 11 Richmond May 11 Denver May 11 Detroit May 12 Atlanta May 12 Houston May 19 Chicago May 22 Philadelphia May 23 Orlando May 23 Los Angeles May 23 Milwaukee May 24 Charlotte May 25 Boston May 25 Minneapolis May 30 Baton Rouge May 31 Newark June 13 Des Moines June 13 Norwalk June 15 Cincinnati June 20 Phoenix June 22 Pittsburgh June 22 Long Island June 29

