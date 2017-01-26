FCA US announces 2016 profit sharing payment for U.S. hourly employees

As a result of the Company’s strong 2016 financial performance, FCA US LLC announced today that it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,000 to eligible UAW-represented employees. Approximately 40,000 employees will receive the payment on Feb. 17, 2017.

With this payment, FCA US employees have received more than $18,000 in profit sharing since 2009.

FCA US will spend much of 2017 completing the first phase of its industrialization plan, which includes retooling three assembly plants in Michigan, Illinois and Ohio. A total of $2.5 billion will be invested in these facilities to expand the Jeep® and Ram brands and will bring 1,700 new jobs to these communities. These actions are planned to be completed by early 2018.

As negotiated in the 2015 FCA US LLC-UAW Collective Bargaining Agreement, the 2016 profit sharing payment is based on the adjusted EBIT margin performance of the North American region reported in the FCA N.V. financial results and on individual compensated hours.

