FCA Statement: Wiring

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 209,135 older-model minivans in the U.S. to provide additional protection for certain wiring.

An FCA US investigation led to the discovery of a condition that may lead to inadvertent deployment of the driver-side front air bag. The Company is aware of 13 potentially related minor injuries, but no accidents.

Wiring may chafe against pieces of steering-wheel trim, potentially causing a short-circuit. This may lead to a second short-circuit that is potentially capable of producing inadvertent deployment of the driver-side front air bag.

Affected are certain 2011-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan minivans. An estimated 87,703 vehicles in Canada will be included in this campaign.

Dealer service technicians will inspect and replace the wiring, as needed, while equipping it with additional protective covering.

Affected customers will be advised when they may schedule service, which will be provided free of charge.

