FCA Statement: sensor connectors

FCA US LLC is recalling an estimated 43,071 SUVs and crossover vehicles in the U.S. to replace their crankshaft sensor connectors.

An FCA US review of warranty data helped identify a population of vehicles that may have been equipped with sensor connectors that do not conform to specification. If these components lose contact, the vehicles may be subject to stalling or a no-start condition, or their instrument

clusters may indicate an error.

The recall is limited to vehicles equipped with 2.0-liter or 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engines, and produced during an 11-week period last spring. FCA US is unaware of any potentially related injuries or accidents.

Affected are certain 2016 Dodge Journey crossovers, Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot SUVs. Affected customers will be notified of the recall and advised when they may schedule service.

An estimated 3,385 vehicles are affected in Canada, along with 487 in Mexico and 2,830 outside the NAFTA region.

