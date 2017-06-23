FCA stars in the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017

From 29 June to 2 July, West Sussex will host one of the most prestigious events of international motor sports – Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017. Making an appearance will be rare classic Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Lancia and Fiat cars, along with the latest new FCA models, to reassert the eternal link between the icons of the past and the cars currently being produced.

Also taking part in the prestigious event are several rare classic Alfa Romeo, Abarth and Fiat cars from the collection of FCA Heritage, the new organisation which coordinates all the company’s activities in the world of classic motoring. In particular, Alfa Romeo will be displaying models such as a 1750 GT Am (1970), 33.3 litre Le Mans (1970), 155 V6 Ti DTM and Brabham BT45-Alfa Romeo, all belonging to the Alfa Romeo Historic Museum in Arese dubbed “La macchina del tempo” (information and opening hours on the site www.museoalfaromeo.com). A Lancia Delta Integrale (1991), a Lancia LC 2(1983) and a Fiat 131 Abarth Rally Gr.4 (1976) will complete the line-up.

The www.fcaheritage.com website is now online. It is the showcase of the FCA Heritage department and the meeting point for everyone who wants to know more on the history, events and activities dedicated to the vintage models of the Italian brands of FCA. In this space, vintage Fiat, Abarth, Lancia and Alfa Romeo car enthusiasts and owners can discover new services, sign up for a special newsletter and submit online requests for a certificate of origin. Lancia and Abarth owners can also access the restoration and certificate of authenticity issuing services provided by FCA Heritage.

The classic cars will be on display at the Main Paddock, and some of them will face the main attraction of the Festival of Speed, the ’mixed-fast‘ track of the Goodwood Hillclimb. The almost two-kilometre course begins on a tree-lined road leading through the southern corner of the Goodwood Estate. It then makes a decisive turn in front of the Goodwood House before climbing up a fraught and narrow road enclosed by stone walls and thick woods heading toward the racetrack, which dominates on the top of the majestic South Downs. The difference in height from start to finish is nearly 100 metres making the course particularly technical and difficult, to the point of putting a strain on the skills of concentration and speed of even the best drivers in the world.

The rare cars will be accompanied by the latest new FCA models, confirming that eternal link between the icons of the past and the vehicles currently made by the group. Alfa Romeo’s first ever SUV, the Stelvio, will be making its dynamic debut in the UK as the Stelvio takes on the famous Goodwood hill climb. Alfa Romeo will also have the award-winning Giulia on display with the Veloce and the range-topping Giulia Quadrifoglio as well as the 4C Coupé and the Giulietta Veloce.

The English event is also the perfect opportunity to get a close-up look at the latest Abarth products, ranging from the new Abarth 124 spider, which guarantees all the excitement and pleasure of driving a high performance car developed by the Abarth Racing Team, to the newly presented Abarth 695 Rivale and the Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha, the evolution of the Abarth icon that has won over enthusiasts worldwide since 2008. The spotlight will also be trained on the Abarth 124 rally, a concentration of pure technology and performance resulting from the experience of Squadra Corse Abarth to bring the brand back to the most glorious and difficult rally races.

Alfa Romeo 1750 GT Am (1970)

Four round headlights, an aggressive raised profile and prominent wheel arches are the features which recall the technologically advanced spirit of the “Giulia Sprint GTA” series. The name GT Am (where “Am” stands for “America”) refers to the version derived from the one sold on the North American market where Alfa Romeo marketed the 1750 GTV version with injection necessary for type-approval in the United States. The GT Am – of which 40 units were made – has mechanical injection and its two-litre engine was capable of unleashing up to 220 HP at 7200 rpm. The body is made of steel with side and rear plastic panels to reduce its overall weight. With this model Autodelta achieved spectacular results, which culminated in 1970 with the European Touring Car Championship, and in the following year it placed first in the constructors’ category in the same championship.

33.3-litre Le Mans (1970)

The 33.3-litre with six-speed gearbox is the development of the previous “two-litre” version. It was fitted out with a 2998 cc, V8 engine with four valves and indirect injection and delivered 400 HP at 8000 rpm. The monocoque bodyshell chassis was formed by aluminium and titanium panels with a wheelbase practically the same as the 33.2. Its top speed was 330 km/h, and it was the 1971 version that collected the highest number of wins, including the one at the Targa Florio with Vaccarella and Hezemans.

Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti DTM (1993)

The car competed in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) which was by far the most prestigious touring car racing championship in the early nineties. At first, all competitors were exclusively German but then in 1993 Alfa Romeo decided to take part officially with the 155 V6 Ti driven by Alessandro Nannini and Nicola Larini and with other cars entered by semi-official teams.

The debut was resounding: the 155 V6 Ti won both rounds in the first race in Zolder (Belgium). By the end of the season, Larini had won no fewer than 10 out of 20 races, which added to Nannini’s two wins and the many podiums and good standings of the two Italians, secured the constructors’ title for Alfa Romeo and the drivers title for Larini. It was nothing short of a shock for the Germans, who reluctantly accepted that the top level 1993 DTM championship had gone to an Italian brand in the year of its debut.

Brabham BT45-Alfa Romeo (1977)

The exciting story of this race car began in 1976, after the World Sportscar Championship won by the “33 TT 12” in 1975, when Autodelta – the Alfa Romeo racing department – decided to join Formula One by supplying the Brabham team with the 500 HP 12-cylinder boxer engine on the “33” itself. Actually, Alfa Romeo had already supplied the engines for a March car in 1971, but the experiment was immediately put on hold. The so-called “Brabham-Alfa” was presented in 1976. The car maintained the classic “Martini Racing” livery with the base colour switched from white to red, to honour the Italian auto maker. The entire operation was orchestrated by the engineer Carlo Chiti, founder of Autodelta, and by Bernie Ecclestone, who owned the Brabham team at the time. The talented Gordon Murray designed the car, built around the overall dimensions of the Alfa Romeo “flat” engine and distinguished by two side periscope scoops to feed the twelve cylinders. In 1976 the official drivers of the Brabham “BT45” were Argentinian Carlos Reutemann (ARG) and the Brazilian rising star Carlos Pace (BRA). This initial season was “preparatory”: the three fourth standings, two of which by Pace and one by Reutemann, were the most significant results.

Fiat 131 Abarth Rally Gr.4 (1976)

Based on the two door body of the first series, the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally was equipped with a four-cylinder twin camshaft engine derived from the Fiat two-litre and developed by Abarth. The road version had a 1995 cm3 displacement and delivered a power of 140 HP beefed up to 235 on the racing version. It was the “golden age” of the so-called Group 4: technical rules allowed teams to convert everyday family sedans into authentic race cars. The brand won the constructors’ world championship for the first time after its debut in 1977 with the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally. The title was successfully defended the following year and won once again in 1980 thanks to the many victories of the duo Markku Alén – Walter Röhrl: the German won the drivers’ championship title in 1980. Had there been an official drivers ranking in 1977 and 1978, Alén would have been world champion already back then.

Lancia LC 2 (1983)

The design of the LC 2 benefited from the experience gathered over four racing seasons: Lancia returned to competitions in 1979 with the Beta Montecarlo Turbo, which made its debut at the 6 Hours of Silverstone and also took part in the Coppa Florio, once again driven by Riccardo Patrese. Lancia won the World Sportscar Championship and the German Sports Championship in 1980 and repeated the daring feat in the World Endurance Championship in 1981. Following that, 1983 was that of the LC 2, the first Group C car made by Lancia. The engine – a 2.599 cc V8 with four valves per cylinder – was made by Ferrari: it featured one-of-a-kind Weber indirect electronic injection and was supercharged by two large KKK turbines. Peak power was approximately 950 HP. The frame monocoque was made of Avional with front and rear magnesium ribs. Pininfarina fine-tuned the aerodynamics and created the bodywork which, despite not fitting side skirts, had remarkable ground effect. The LC 2 was not very successful in its debut season: despite the teething problems, it took a few pole positions and won the race in Imola, the last of the season, with Teo Fabi-Hans Heyer. The LC 2 was further developed over the next three years (1984, 1985 and 1986) and celebrated a one-two in 1984 with Patrese-Nannini and Wollek-Barilla at the Nine Hours of Kyalami. Other important results were Patrese-Wollek-Baldi’s win in the 24 Hours of Spa in 1985, while De Cesaris-Nannini came second in Monza in 1986.

Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16v Gruppo A (1989)

The Lancia Delta Integrale was the star of the thrilling Group A Rally World Championship in 1991 when the constructors’ title went to Lancia and the drivers championship to Juha Kankkunen, who had been the undisputed leader of the season. The Finn, once again with team mate Juha Piironen, prevailed in the Safari Rally, the Acropolis, the 1000 Lakes Rally, in Australia and in Britain. He totalled five wins at the wheel of the car which had achieved a perfect level of performance and reliability after the resounding successes that it had reaped since its first appearance in 1987. Lancia was competing with the Delta 4WD fitting a two-litre turbo engine and all-wheel drive. Over 5000 standard production units were made and the car was approved in Group A and Group N. It debuted in the Monte Carlo Rally in 1987, the first of the Championship, with an assertive one-two: Miki Biasion first and Juha Kankkunen second. It was the first of a long series of wins which propelled Lancia to win the constructors’ championship and Kankkunen the drivers’. The one-two in Monte Carlo 1987 was repeated the following year. The World Sportscar Championship ended with 10 wins in 11 races and continued in 1989, when the Delta broke another record winning all 12 races in the World Sportscar Championship calendar in a row. This was followed in 1990 by another triumphant season for Lancia, which won the World Sportscar Championship once again.

The Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16v Group A fitted a four-cylinder twin cam engine with 16 valves and supercharged with turbocharger. It delivered 295 HP at 7000 rpm and could propel the car to 215 km/h. Permanent all-wheel drive, three differentials, six-speed dog ring gearbox and front and rear independent suspension with MacPherson elements completed the technical features of the car.

Mopar

On the iconic backdrop of Goodwood, Mopar®, the official partner of FCA brands for customisation and after-sales services, is introducing an exclusive colour line dedicated to Alfa Romeo Stelvio featuring elegant glossy dark Miron colour grille “V, mirror caps, rear skid plate and 20-inch alloy rims.

