FCA model plans and production outlook to 2021 – A new Automotive World report

With consolidated sales of almost 4.5 million units, FCA was the world’s eighth largest OEM in 2016. As outlined in this Automotive World report, the group’s output is expected to rise over the five years to 2021, but uncertainty prevails in the shape of complex US-Mexico trade negotiations.

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey commented: “Even if we we discount the vestigial operations of Lancia and the Abarth sub-brand, FCA still has 8 light vehicle brands to maintain and develop. So it is trying to keep more balls in the air than any other major producer attempts to do and we are not convinced it is a sustainable strategy – especially at a time when all brands seem to be converging on the crossover segment.”

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Background

Chapter 2: Sales

Chapter 3: Strategic Plan A, Strategic Plan B, Strategic Plan C…

Chapter 4: Production developments and outlook

Appendix (Excel) FCA model plans FCA production by brand and model (2013-2016) FCA production forecasts by brand and model (2017-2021)



