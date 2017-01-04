FCA México reports best sales since 2007

FCA México set a new sales record, best sales month since 2007, with 14,226 units, up 20 percent versus 2015.

“We closed 2016 with positive sales momentum, our best sales since 2007 as the launch of new vehicles reinforce our competitiveness in key segments,” said Bruno Cattori, President and CEO, FCA Mexico. “We are re-shaping our dealer network to have all our brands under one roof, improving customers’ experience and satisfaction by offering the widest selection of vehicles. Great appereance, safety and performance are some features that distinguish our vehicles from others, and which earn great acceptance among our clients.”

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo recorded its highest monthly sales since its introduction, with 52 units sold, a 79 percent sales improvement over 2015. The brand year-over-year sales were up 80 percent due to Alfa Romeo MiTo, Alfa Romeo Giulietta and Alfa Romeo 4C, all of which recorded their best December ever. For the 2017 model year, Alfa Romeo introduced the Veloce line, a new version for the Alfa Romeo MiTo and Alfa Romeo Giulietta, representing both performance and exclusive design.

Chrysler

Chrysler brand reported sales of 278 units. The new minivan Chrysler Pacifica totaled 140 units in its second month of sales, due to its unique styling and features. Last month, experts at Car and Driver named the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica to its “10Best Trucks and SUVs” list. The Pacifica was also the only minivan named IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for 2017.

Dodge

In December, Dodge brand sales were up 60 percent, with 5,316 units sold; best December since 2007. Dodge Attitude recorded best sales month ever with 3,046 units. New Dodge Neon finished 2016 with a strong performance, posting record sales of 592 units in December. Dodge Vision posted December sales of 410 units, an increase of 21 percent compared to December 2015. Dodge Charger posted sales of 230 units. Dodge Grand Caravan had a special prelaunch with sales of 496 units in 2016, the official introduction of this vehicle will take place in January 2017.

FIAT

FIAT recorded the best sales month in the brand’s history with 1,422 units sold, an increase of 28 percent. The sales volume of the Fiat Uno was up 42 percent, to 687 units, compared with December 2015; best sales month ever. On its first sales month, the new Fiat Mobi showed significant results.

Jeep®

Jeep recorded positive sales results of 1,459 units. Jeep Grand Cherokee sales increased by 3 percent to 633 units.

Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Mexico reported 2,108 units sold, a 17 percent increase; best December since 2007. Mitsubishi Mirage and Mitsubishi L200 set an all-time record with 897 units and 827 units sold, respectively. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Outlander sold 329 units, a 39 percent sales increase versus last year.

Last month, Mitsubishi Mirage was named best fuel efficiency vehicle in its segment by the Ecology and Weather Change Mexican National Institute.

Ram

Ram brand sales improved 18 percent versus a year ago, with 3,591 units sold; best December since 2007. Ram 700 sales reported best sales month ever with 1,809 units, up 46 percent versus 2015, maintaining its position as the top-selling vehicle in its segment. Ram 4000 also showed excellent results with 583 units sold; best sales month ever. Ram ProMaster sales improved 96 percent versus 2015.

