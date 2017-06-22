Home > News Releases > FCA Mexico new sponsor of Mexico’s national soccer team

FCA Mexico new sponsor of Mexico’s national soccer team

June 22, 2017

Ciudad de México – Today, FCA Mexico and the FCA National Dealer Association of Mexico announced a two-year sponsorship of Mexico’s National Soccer team.

As part of the sponsorship, the Jeep® brand will provide the official vehicles for the Mexican national team.

Officials making the announcement were Luis Campuzano, President of the Dealer Advertising Association of FCA Mexico; Decio  de María, President of the Mexico Futbol Federation (FMF — the Spanish acronym); and Bruno Cattori, President and CEO, FCA Mexico.
FCA Mexico soccer

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017