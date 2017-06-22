FCA Mexico new sponsor of Mexico’s national soccer team

– Today, FCA Mexico and the FCA National Dealer Association of Mexico announced a two-year sponsorship of Mexico’s National Soccer team.

As part of the sponsorship, the Jeep® brand will provide the official vehicles for the Mexican national team.

Officials making the announcement were Luis Campuzano, President of the Dealer Advertising Association of FCA Mexico; Decio de María, President of the Mexico Futbol Federation (FMF — the Spanish acronym); and Bruno Cattori, President and CEO, FCA Mexico.



