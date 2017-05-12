FCA Fleet Services launches new Personal Contract Hire product

A new Personal Contract Hire (PCH) package, which includes maintenance, servicing and even tyre replacement in the monthly rental, has been launched by FCA Fleet Services UK.

Called Be-Free, the finance package has been designed to offer complete cover and peace of mind to customers, and is available on the following Fiat Chrysler Automobiles model ranges:

Fiat – Tipo Hatchback, Tipo Wagon, 500X

Alfa Romeo – Giulia

Jeep – Renegade, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee

FCA Fleet Services expertise is in providing highly competitive terms across the wide range of award-winning FCA cars and commercial vehicles, and Be-Free is the latest example of this specialisation.

The finance package includes road fund licence for the contract duration, breakdown cover and roadside assistance in UK and Europe, and free GAP waiver, which covers any early termination cost in the event of a write-off.

Customers can generate a bespoke quotation to suit their exact needs including: 24- to 60-month terms, 3- to 24-month initial rental, and up to 150,000 miles covered over the contract duration.

Examples of Be-Free rates include:

Fiat Tipo Hatchback 1.4 T-Jet – £199 per month (initial rental £597)

Alfa Giulia 2.2 JTDM-2 150 Super Auto – £352 per month (initial rental £3168)

Jeep Renegade 1.6 E-Torq Sport – £252 (initial rental £1512)

“Personal contract hire is designed to be simple and hassle-free, and that is exactly what we have achieved with our new Be-Free product,” says Franck Gaillard, Rental and Fleet Director, FCA FS. “I am delighted with this new offer which will provide complete cover across a large number of our model ranges.”

FCA Fleet Services is part of FCA Automotive Services UK Ltd which specialises in financial services for the purchase and contract hire of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles vehicles. It is part of FCA Bank, a financial joint venture established by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Crédit Agricole, a primary French banking group.

