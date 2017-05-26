FCA Fleet and Business in the fast lane at Company Car in Action 2017

More than 30 Fiat, Jeep, Abarth, Alfa Romeo and Fiat Professional models will be available to test drive at this year’s Company Car in Action, in an exciting programme brought together by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Fleet and Business division.

The impressive line-up will give top fleet decision makers access to some of FCA UK’s most popular business cars, while there’s also the opportunity to join a professional driver for a thrilling fast lap around the track in high performance models including the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Abarth 124 spider.

The event will also see the launch of a bespoke Driver’s Club – a free-to-join club that is open to company car drivers who have chosen FCA products.

Membership will give access to events, extended test drives and the opportunity to enter prize draws and discounts on MOPAR accessories.

Throughout Company Car in Action – a comprehensive driving event for the UK’s fleet decision makers – dedicated sales staff from FCA Fleet and Business will be available to discuss specific requirements and answer questions.

“At FCA Fleet and Business we’re proud of the steps we’ve taken to further develop, expand and enhance our corporate sales offering, all of which will be available to view and test drive over the course of the event,” says Simon Wheeler, FCA Fleet Marketing Manager.

“Fleet buyers can really put our range to the test. Alongside the new Fullback pick-up, Talento van and Tipo car, there has been much interest in the Alfa Romeo Giulia at the fleet events we’ve attended this year.

“We anticipate high demand once again at the Company Car in Action event, and will be taking bookings for the fast laps and for any Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio test drives from our customers before the event.”

Company Car in action takes place at Millbrook Proving Ground, Bedford, on 13-14 June 2017.

For more information or to arrange a booking, click onto http://company-car-in-action.fleetnews.co.uk/online-registration?exhibitorid=6e76095b-d683-44f2-9f98-9c2d08a60499 or email: fleet.info@fcagroup.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.