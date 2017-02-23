FCA: Dodge resurrects the Demon: teaser video no. 7 – ‘Third Law’

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat’s supercharged HEMI produces all the power required to run quicker and faster quarter-mile ETs than its balanced suspension and tuning enable. This is because, as extreme as the Challenger SRT Hellcat is, it was always intended to strike that perfect balance between drag strip brute force, road course competence and street car civility. Anyone who has driven a Hellcat will attest that it has an incredible “personality bandwidth,” depending on how a driver configures the power level, suspension, transmission, traction and stability controls. It truly is the ultimate “do everything” muscle car.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, however, has a different mission. Designed to be highly competent in all drive modes and configurations, the SRT Demon is made to absolutely dominate in Drag Mode. In the coming weeks, Dodge will share more of the Drag Mode attributes. But this week, the focus is on how Drag Mode, in combination with the SRT Demon’s all-new suspension, maximizes weight transfer, traction and control … because burnouts are fun, but they don’t win races.

The “old school” solution was pretty simple – get the quickest reacting springs upfront, the softest rebound front shocks that wouldn’t restrict the springs’ reaction, remove any restrictions (sway bar) and increase the compression of the rear shocks. This combination resulted in extremely efficient weight transfer, but provided minimal lateral stability in the event that directional corrections were required.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon combines the best of both mechanical and electronic tuning to deliver maximum launch force while still maintaining precision directional control. The SRT Demon is the first-ever factory production car with mechanical/electronic drag-race-specific suspension tuning.

The “Third Law” teaser video, released February 23, helps illustrate the benefit of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s new Drag Mode mechanical/electronic suspension tuning.

Hardware:

35 percent lower rate front springs/28 percent lower rate rear springs

75 percent lower rate hollow front sway bar/44 percent lower rate rear sway bar

Drag-tuned Bilstein Adaptive Damping Shocks

Software:

Rear = F/F and Front = F/S

F/F – F/S maintained @ wide open throttle (WOT)

F/F – F/F < WOT

Traction control disabled/ESC maintained

Result:

13.5=575@500

