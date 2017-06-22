FCA Canada: Made-in-Canada 2017 Chrysler Pacifica named official vehicle of Canada Day 2017

The all-new, made-in-Canada 2017 Chrysler Pacifica has been named the Official Vehicle of Canada Day 2017.

Chrysler Pacifica will be an integral part of Canada’s three-day, 150th birthday bash taking place in Ottawa. From June 30 to July 2, 2017, Canada 150 will be celebrated with memorable activities, events and performances on three official sites: Parliament Hill, the Canadian Museum of History and Major’s Hill Park.

“I can’t think of a more fitting vehicle than the Windsor, Ontario-built Chrysler Pacifica as the official vehicle of Canada Day 2017,” said Bill Levasseur, VP, Sales and Marketing, FCA Canada. “Our Chrysler and Dodge minivans have been an integral part of millions of Canadian families’ lives over the years and we are honoured to have Chrysler Pacifica showcased in celebration of our nation’s milestone 150th birthday.”

FCA Canada is the exclusive OEM sponsor of Canada Day 2017. More than two dozen Velvet Red Pearl examples of the Ontario-made Chrysler Pacifica –emblazoned with the official Canada 150 logo – will be used for a variety of shuttling and transportation duties.

Also, as a part of the tie-in with Canada Day 150, FCA products will be featured in 30-second commercials at the Major’s Hill Park event site, with Chrysler Pacifica logos on the large screens at Parliament Hill and around Ottawa, plus more.

All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theatre rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today’s families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of the year.

The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves an estimated 2.6 Le/100km (109 MPGe) in city driving and 53 kilometres of all-electric range.

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are built at Ontario’s award-winning Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP), alongside the Dodge Grand Caravan.

Since launching the first minivan to the world in 1983, WAP has built over 10 million of the more than 14.3 million minivans that have been sold to date.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.