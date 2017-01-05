FCA Canada December and full-year 2016 sales

FCA Canada today reported December 2016 total sales of 18,870, down 11 per cent as compared with December 2015 sales (21,281). Retail sales were 14,445 units, down 7 per cent from the same month one year ago. December fleet sales were 4,425 units, down 23 per cent from December 2015. Retail sales represented 77 per cent of total December sales, while fleet sales were 23 per cent.

For the full 2016 calendar year, FCA Canada sales were 278,729 units, down 4 per cent as compared with full-year 2015 sales (291,166). Retail sales represented 74 per cent of total 2016 sales, while fleet sales were 26 per cent.

Monthly Sales Highlights

For the month of December 2016, the Ram Truck brand saw its overall sales increase 10 per cent, versus the same month a year prior. Sales of Ram pickup trucks, specifically, rose 7 per cent to 6,309 units, versus 5,874 sold in December 2015. Another highlight for the brand was sales of ProMaster, Ram Commercial’s entry for the Class 2 full-size van segment, which increased 122 per cent in December 2016, versus the same month last year.

For the Dodge brand, the Durango led month-over-month sales increases with 352 units sold, a growth of 75 per cent versus December 2015. The made-in-Canada Dodge Challenger muscle coupe also saw a sales increase of 53 per cent in December 2016, compared with the same month last year.

Full-year Sales Highlights

Jeep® saw its total brand sales rise 4 per cent in 2016 to 83,086 units. Standout models included Jeep Grand Cherokee, with sales up an impressive 30 per cent versus 2015. Jeep Cherokee sales were up 1 per cent and, in its first full calendar year of sale, Jeep Renegade saw sales up 75 per cent.

The highlight for the Chrysler brand in 2016 was the launch of the all-new, Canadian-made 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. The most awarded minivan of 2016, it delivers unparalleled levels of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Pacifica Hybrid is also the industry’s first electrified minivan, returning fuel economy as good as 2.6Le/100km (109 MPGe Imperial) in the city. Built exclusively at the Windsor Assembly Plant, 2,560 Pacificas were sold in Canada in 2016 and 62,366 in the U.S. marketplace.

Ram Truck had a successful 2016 with 89,666 pickups sold (virtually flat versus 2015). Part of Canada’s longest-lasting line of pickups, Ram 1500 remains Canada’s most fuel-efficient full-size pickup with the exclusive 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V-6 engine returning 8.0 L/100 km (35 mpg) highway. Ram Commercial’s ProMaster full-size van, with segment exclusive front-wheel drive, also saw its annual sales increase 2 per cent.

Durango leads the calendar-year 2016 sales highlights for the Dodge brand, up a noteworthy 73 per cent, versus 2015. Further, a pair of Canadian-made Dodge products saw 2016 sales increases: offering unparalleled value and features, the Windsor-made Dodge Grand Caravan saw sales increase 10 per cent to 51,513 units. Meanwhile, sales of the Brampton, Ontario-built Dodge Challenger muscle coupe saw a sales increase of 18 per cent to 3,158 units.

FCA CANADA Sales Summary December 2016 *Reflects New Methodology Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 482 243 98% 4,252 3,715 14% Patriot 1,042 516 102% 9,026 9,359 -4% Wrangler 770 1,338 -42% 18,505 20,751 -11% Cherokee 2,115 2,906 -27% 32,250 31,856 1% Grand Cherokee 860 954 -10% 15,091 11,573 30% Renegade 258 309 -17% 3,962 2,266 75% JEEP BRAND 5,527 6,266 -12% 83,086 79,520 4% 200 330 616 -46% 6,919 11,059 -37% 300 173 426 -59% 3,662 4,428 -17% Town & Country 10 543 -98% 2,910 8,997 -68% Pacifica 261 0 New 2,560 0 New CHRYSLER BRAND 774 1,585 -51% 16,051 24,484 -34% Dart 93 168 -45% 1,424 3,103 -54% Avenger 0 0 0 8 -100% Charger 212 225 -6% 3,738 4,505 -17% Challenger 135 88 53% 3,158 2,671 18% Viper 8 2 300% 62 107 -42% Journey 1,303 2,175 -40% 16,883 25,530 -34% Caravan 3,480 4,069 -14% 51,513 46,729 10% Durango 352 201 75% 6,266 3,620 73% DODGE BRAND 5,583 6,928 -19% 83,044 86,273 -4% Ram P/U 6,309 5,874 7% 89,666 89,908 0% Cargo Van 0 1 -100% 0 837 -100% ProMaster Van 317 143 122% 2,623 2,564 2% ProMaster City 210 210 0% 1,819 1,986 -8% RAM BRAND 6,836 6,228 10% 94,108 95,295 -1% Alfa 4C 2 4 -50% 85 93 -9% ALFA BRAND 2 4 -50% 85 93 -9% 500 81 131 -38% 1,028 2,965 -65% 500L 18 84 -79% 303 1,927 -84% 500X 29 55 -47% 766 609 26% Spider 20 0 New 258 0 New FIAT BRAND 148 270 -45% 2,355 5,501 -57% TOTAL FCA CANADA 18,870 21,281 -11% 278,729 291,166 -4% Total Car & MPV 4,823 6,356 -24% 77,620 86,592 -10% Total UV’s 7,211 8,697 -17% 107,001 109,279 -2% Total Truck & LCV 6,836 6,228 10% 94,108 95,295 -1%

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.