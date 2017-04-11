FCA Canada: Alfa Romeo debuts 2018 Stelvio SUV lineup at the 2017 New York International Auto Show

Expanding Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio lineup beyond the ultra-high-performance Quadrifoglio, Stelvio and Stelvio Ti models further highlight the second of a new generation of vehicles embodying Alfa Romeo’s La meccanica delle emozioni (the mechanics of emotion) spirit. The full Stelvio lineup brings world-class performance, advanced technologies, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size SUV segment.

“The 2018 Stelvio lineup marks Alfa Romeo’s venture into the second fastest-growing premium segment and an important next chapter of the brand’s rich 105-year heritage as we continue to grow in North America,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Alfa Romeo. “From the new Stelvio and Stelvio Ti models, to the ultra-high-performance Quadrifoglio model, each of our Alfa Romeo SUVs deliver class-leading power and driving dynamics, standard all-wheel drive, next-level technologies and race-inspired performance, plus gorgeous design and breathtaking style that could only be from an SUV born in Italy.”

Three exhilarating, capable Stelvio models showcase Alfa Romeo’s captivating mix of Italian performance, style and technology

Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the all-new 2018 Stelvio lineup is a testament to Alfa Romeo’s perfect balance of engineering and emotion, creating a premium mid-size SUV for driving enthusiasts that stands out in one of the largest and fastest-growing segments in Canada

Stelvio and Stelvio Ti models

The true manifestation of Italian performance, craftsmanship and design, the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Stelvio Ti models provide a wide-ranging list of standard features, including an all-aluminum, 2.0-litre, direct-injection turbo I-4 engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering a class-leading 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque, Alfa DNA drive mode selector, carbon fibre driveshaft, dual exhaust with bright tips, 18-inch aluminum wheels (available 19- and 20-inch wheels), leather seating, heated front seats, backup camera with rear park sensors, remote start, passive entry with keyless & go, Formula One-inspired flat-bottom heated steering wheel with integrated push-button start.

Crafting control: Q4 all-wheel-drive

The intelligent Q4 all-wheel-drive (AWD) system – standard on all Stelvio models, including Quadrifoglio – delivers even more all-season traction and performance capability, thanks to the system’s ability to transfer up to 60 percent of the engine’s torque to the front axle.

In addition to the expansive list of standard features in the all-new Stelvio, Stelvio Ti adds even more luxury and convenience offerings, including standard 19-inch wheels, front park sensors, genuine wood interior accents and an 8.8-inch widescreen infotainment display with 3D navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio with one-year subscription. Available Sport and Lusso packages provide drivers with two unique offerings that further accentuate the bold characteristics of Stelvio Ti.

Stelvio and Stelvio Ti with Sport Package

On Stelvio and Stelvio Ti models, the available Sport Package adds larger wheels (19-inch wheels for Stelvio and 20-inch wheels for Stelvio Ti), 12-way power high-performance leather seats including 4-way lumbar and power bolster (Ti Sport exclusive), steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest, coloured brake calipers (red, yellow or gloss-black) and much more.

Stelvio Ti with Lusso Package

In addition to the Stelvio Ti’s numerous standard premium features, the Lusso Package, available exclusively on Stelvio Ti, adds Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, 12-way power front seats, including 4-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and upper door trim with accent stitching, genuine wood trim in dark grey oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut, luxury leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum pedals and footrest, and much more.

Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Stelvio Quadrifoglio – the “halo” model of the lineup – continues to highlight Alfa Romeo’s performance and motorsports expertise. The heart and soul of this ultra-high-performance SUV is an all-aluminum, direct-injection, 2.9-litre, 24-valve, twin-turbo intercooled V-6 engine, delivering a best-in-class 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque paired with the standard Q4 AWD system, that powers it from 0-60 mph in an estimated 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 285 km/h (177 mph).

Stelvio Quadrifoglio features unique exterior styling, 20-inch aluminum wheels with high-performance Brembo brakes, Alfa DNA Pro with Race Mode and adjustable performance suspension, torque vectoring differential, high-performance leather and Alcantara seats with 14-way power front seats, including 4-way lumbar and power bolsters, Formula One-inspired steering wheel with red push-button start and steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters to maximize the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s driving pedigree.

Advanced technology features unique to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio include a four-mode Alfa DNA Pro drive mode selector with Race mode, torque vectoring differential, Quadrifoglio-tuned adaptive suspension, Quadrifoglio instrument cluster with 330 km/h (200mph) speedometre and cylinder deactivation system for improved fuel efficiency.

Ultra-high-performance options for Stelvio Quadrifoglio include:

Ultra-lightweight carbon fibre shell Sparco racing seats, providing maximum lateral support during extreme cornering thanks to more aggressive bolstering, and designed to be the lightest in the segment, while providing comfort for long road trips

Ultra-high-performance Brembo carbon-ceramic material (CCM) brake system

Peace of mind: safety and security

The all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio offers innovative safety and security features and leverages advanced driver-assist features, including:

Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus: provides autonomous braking and, under certain circumstances, slows or brings the vehicle to a full stop when frontal collision appears imminent

Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus with Full Stop: helps maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and, under certain traffic conditions, the system can bring the Stelvio to a full stop without driver intervention

Lane Departure Warning: alerts the driver of inadvertent lane departure

To help rear visibility both on the road and in parking situations, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and front- and rear-park assist sensors are also available.

In addition, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio features advanced multistage driver and front-passenger air bags; driver and front-passenger seat-mounted side air bags; front and rear side curtain air bags; and driver and front-passenger inflatable knee air bags.

Stelvio Pass

Nestled in the Italian Alps, the Stelvio Pass is the highest mountain pass in Italy (and the second highest in Europe), and the 19 kilometre road that crosses it boasts over 48 bends, breathtaking views and a dizzyingly quick rise in altitude, all the way up to 2,743 metres (9,000 feet). Over the years, champions of cycling and motorsports have done battle here, making the route a fully fledged sporting legend. An important transport artery in the wars of the last century, this winding road has now become a major tourist attraction. To enjoy it as it is meant to be enjoyed and to squeeze every last drop of pleasure out of this unique experience – by oneself or in the company of friends and family – there is only one SUV capable of offering an unrivalled combination of driving pleasure, Italian styling and versatility: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

In 2008, the acclaimed British automotive show Top Gear picked Stelvio Pass as its choice for the “greatest driving road in the world.” Born from the world’s greatest driving road – Stelvio Pass – the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be Italian.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.