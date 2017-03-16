Faurecia wins two awards for its lightweight solutions at JEC World 2017 Innovation Awards

The JEC World 2017 Awards crowned Faurecia’s commitment to lightweight solutions by commending Faurecia’s innovative use of composite materials with a Sustainability award for the NAFILite project and a Process award for the Fast RTM project.

NAFILite, awarded in the Sustainability category is a combination of NAFILean material and an injection (foaming) process used to expand the material through mold-opening technology.

“We are delighted to be chosen for this innovation in the JEC Awards. It is an outstanding opportunity to promote our material and shift the goalposts,” says Laurence Dufrancatel, Innovation & Materials Global Domain Manager at Faurecia. “With this innovation, we can significantly reduce the environmental impact of automobiles. We have achieved weight savings of 30% compared with conventional materials. It’s a real revolution for the automotive industry.”

In the “Process category”, with its automated environment and state-of-the-art equipment, the Fast RTM platform can create composite parts in a record cycle time of just two minutes.

“We are very proud to have won the JEC Awards with IRT M2P for this innovation, which showcases French expertise,” says Gilles Nedelec, senior composites expert at Faurecia. “The goal of the project was to develop a pilot line for mass production of automotive parts that could be scaled to other industries, such as aerospace, maritime, rail and even leisure.”

