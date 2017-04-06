Fastest WiFi in the world: in car WiFi for Subaru WRX STI

For over 20 years, Subaru customers have loved the technical supremacy of the STI range of vehicles and to enhance that proposition, WRX STI will be available with mobile WiFi from EE until the end of June.

The mobile in car system allows multiple devices to be connected to WiFi on the move with 30GB download allowance and a large enough battery for 24 hours of streaming, perfect for keeping road trip passengers entertained.

In addition, WRX STI is even more affordable with a new PCP deal at £3,999 deposit and a monthly payment of £399 over 48 months at 6.6% APR.

Following the VED changes introduced on the 1st April; yearly costs for WRX STI have decreased from £295 to £140 annually due to WRX STI’s favourable price point.

WRX STI is the performance flagship of the Subaru range, harking back to the all-dominating Impreza rally thoroughbreds of the nineties and noughties special stages. WRX STI is fitted with a 300 PS turbocharged Boxer engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is priced at £31,995.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.