We are family: FCA US Women’s Group inspires the next generation

More than 150 daughters of FCA US employees converged on the Company’s Auburn Hills, Michigan, headquarters on March 28 to participate in a half-day program designed to help young women discover their strengths, interests and to prepare them to pursue a range of possible career paths.

Branded “Our Daughters, Their Future,” the program was designed for employees’ daughters in the 11th and 12th grades as part of the Company’s celebration of Women’s History Month.

“Our Daughters, Their Future” was developed by the Women’s Forum, one of seven business resource groups at FCA US, representing affinity communities such as Women, African-American, Asian, Hispanic, LGBT, Native American and Veterans.

These employee-directed groups individually and collectively pursue initiatives that enhance the FCA US work experience, including career development of members, celebrating multicultural traditions and bringing value to the Company through strategic activities, such as assisting the Company’s efforts to recruit diverse talent and to position its brands with diverse audiences.

“For us, the best way to celebrate Women’s History Month, and to honor the enormous accomplishments of women, is to help the next generation gain the perspective and confidence that can help them succeed,” said Barbara Pilarski, Head of Business Development, FCA – North America, and executive sponsor of the Women’s Forum. “We hope we are able to help these young women understand how to transform their existing competencies into successful careers in an increasingly diverse and dynamic world.”

Through various presentations, interactive small group discussions and targeted activities led by FCA US women leaders, the program provided insight regarding the many different types of careers available at a multi-national company like FCA US, told through the creation of one of the Company’s newest products. Students also were introduced to the concept of developing their personal brands and crafting an “elevator speech.”

Before wrapping up the afternoon, students learned techniques in channeling confidence, especially in the face of uncertainty, while transitioning from school to professional life.

The FCA US women who presented during the program represented a range of disciplines and experiences, sharing how the decisions that they made along the way were instrumental to their career success.

As the Company and Women’s Forum bring the Women’s History Month celebration to a close, guest speaker Jacki Kelley, Chief Operating Officer Bloomberg Media at Bloomberg LP, will share learnings from her varied and successful career in the media industry with FCA US employees on March 31.

Also as part of the celebration of Women’s History Month, FCA US developed tributes to two successful women who have carved out unusual, yet very interesting automotive-related careers:

Nena Barlow, who is the owner of a Moab-based trail guiding business that features Jeep off-road adventures and who has competed in off-roading challenges, such as the Rebelle Rally. Read more about Nena Barlow at http://ow.ly/IBIK30aksAP

Leah Pritchett, who is a top NHRA Mopar Top Fuel driver, recently claimed the top spot in the 33rd annual NHRA Arizona Nationals. Watch a video feature on Leah Pritchett: http://ow.ly/piuY30aksTu

