Fall in love and drive away with an extra discount on a new Volkswagen Caddy

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering customers the chance to drive away with an additional discount on any new Caddy ordered before 31 March, 2017. Every Caddy customer who gets behind the wheel of one of the award-winning models before making a purchase will receive an additional £250 off the price.

Designed to reward customers that take the time out to experience everything that the Caddy offers before making a purchase decision, the new offer could see customers receive up to £1,250 off the price of their new vehicle, if combined with current deals (see finance examples for further information).

Andy Waite, Head of Sales Operations for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: “The latest evolution of the Caddy has proved hugely popular since its launch in 2015. Once you sit behind the wheel, it’s clear to see how well this van performs: comfortable car-like cabin and driveability, combined with big space and maximum convenience on a compact platform.”

He continued: “This is the first time we’ve had a test drive offer like this to encourage customers to experience the Caddy first-hand. Our aim is to ensure our customers consider all the options before making a purchase, and to get them to think about whether they are using the right van for their business needs. Often a smaller van can still carry what they need it to, but it will be more efficient and more cost-effective over the term of the ownership, helping to reduce overall monthly running costs.”

The test drive offer also extends to the longer wheelbase Caddy Maxi, which boasts an extra cubic metre of load space and standard twin sliding doors. To take advantage of the offer and book a test drive, customers can either visit their local Van Centre directly or use the ‘Book a test drive’ facility on the Volkswagen Commercial vehicles website www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/book-a-test-drive.

Customers opting to take advantage of this latest Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offer have a choice of finance options to suit their monthly budget. The current offers cover contract hire or finance lease, as well as Solutions personal contract plan (PCP). See worked examples below.

Solutions Personal Contract Plan – worked representative example:

Caddy panel van 2.0 TDI 75PS Startline BMT Solutions Personal Contract Plan**

Example based on 36 months, 10,000 miles per annum agreement:

On the road cash retail price £18,273 Customer deposit £4,288.88 Deposit contribution £1,000 Monthly rental £225 Excess mileage 7.2p per mile Representative APR 4.9% Final rental £6,496.20 Total amount payable £19,670.08

**At the end of the agreement there are three options: i) own the vehicle: pay the optional final payment; ii) return the vehicle: subject to fair wear and tear, charges may apply; or iii) replace: part exchange the vehicle.

Available on Solutions Personal Contract Plan. 18s and over. Subject to availability. Finance subject to status. Terms and conditions apply. Offer available when ordered by 31 March 2017 from participating Van Centres. Offers are not available in conjunction with any other offer and may be varied or withdrawn at any time. VAT payable at a prevailing rate. Finance subject to status. Available to 18s and over. Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply. Freepost Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services

Finance Lease – worked example:

Caddy EU6 2.0 TDI 75PS Startline finance lease#

Example based on 3 years, 10,000 mile per annum non-maintained Finance Lease agreement:

On the road cash retail price £18,273 Initial rental contribution £1,000 Customer initial contribution £1,458.80 Monthly rental £179 Final rental £5,714.25

Terms and Conditions

# At the end of the agreement ownership remains with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Finance, but provided all terms have been complied with, there are two options: i) commence a Secondary Hiring Period; or ii) customer sells the vehicle as VWFS’s agent.

* Plus VAT. Business users only. Based on a 36 month, 10,000 mile per annum non-maintained Finance Lease agreement. Offer available for orders by 31 March 2017 from participating Van Centres. Offers may be varied or withdrawn at any time. The condition of the vehicle will affect the vehicle’s resale value and your sales proceeds. VAT payable at a prevailing rate. Finance subject to status. Available to 18s and over. Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply. Freepost Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services .

Contract Hire – worked example:

Caddy EU6 2.0 TDI 75PS Startline contract hire^ example based on 3 years, 10,000 mile per annum non-maintained Contract Hire agreement:

On the road cash retail price £18,273 Initial rental contribution £1,000 Customer initial contribution £1,074 Monthly rental £179 Excess mileage 6p per mile

Terms and Conditions

^ At the end of the agreement the vehicle and ownership rights will stay with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Finance.

*Plus VAT and initial rental. Business users only. Based on a 36 month, 10,000 mile per annum non-maintained Contract Hire agreement with an initial rental of £2,074.00. 6.0p per mile (plus VAT) excess mileage charges apply. Offer available for orders by 31 March 2017 from participating Van Centres. Offers may be varied or withdrawn at any time. Further charges may apply when vehicle is returned, subject to the contract fair wear and tear guidelines and mileage. VAT payable at a prevailing rate. Finance subject to status. Available to 18s and over. Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply. Freepost Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services .

Full details of the finance packages and accompanying terms and conditions are available from www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk or by contacting your local Volkswagen Van Centre.

