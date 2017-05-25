EY announces Black Duck CEO Lou Shipley is Entrepreneur Of The Year New England 2017 finalist

EY today announced that Black Duck CEO Lou Shipley is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Award in the New England program. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Shipley was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 27, 2017, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

“Black Duck’s momentum continued to accelerate during 2016 as we made significant progress in all aspects of our business. Being singled out individually by EY as a finalist is in large part because of the outstanding day-in, day-out performance of my colleagues around the world,” said Shipley.

Burlington-based Black Duck is the global leader in developing and delivering open source security and management solutions.

Now in its 31st year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

