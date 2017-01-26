ExxonMobil to release fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) will release fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 7 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Jeff Woodbury, vice president of Investor Relations, will review the results during a listen-only conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The earnings presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (800) 218-2154 (United States) or (913) 312-0654 (International). Please reference confirmation code 6422466 to join the call. An archive replay of the call will be available at http://ir.exxonmobil.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.