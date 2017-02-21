ExxonMobil employees inspire girls to pursue future in engineering

In association with its ongoing “Be an Engineer” initiative, ExxonMobil is inspiring girls to explore coursework and careers in engineering through its 14th annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day program. This year’s program will engage more than 1,000 middle-school girls across the country in a hands-on approach that allows students to experience the excitement of being an engineer.

“It’s critical that students can appreciate at an early age the contributions they can make toward advancing next-generation technologies and enhancing quality of life,” said Ben Soraci, ExxonMobil’s general manager of public and government affairs. “ExxonMobil’s participation in the Introduce a Girl to Engineering program is one way we can help inspire girls and highlight the exciting opportunities available to them if they choose to pursue this rewarding profession.”

Employees at 10 ExxonMobil and XTO Energy facilities in the United States will mentor students and guide them through hands-on activities that range from water purification experiments to exploring the manufacturing of household products. More than 13,000 students have participated in activities conducted at company facilities since the program’s inception.

According to the National Science Foundation, while women make up about half of the college-educated U.S. workforce, they account for only 15 percent of practicing engineers. Less than 20 percent of bachelor’s degrees in engineering are awarded to women.

Introduce a Girl to Engineering is part of a series of efforts by ExxonMobil dedicated to encouraging more young people, and particularly girls and underrepresented minorities, to pursue engineering careers. The program is affiliated with Girl Day, DiscoverE’s worldwide campaign to introduce girls to the fascinating world of engineering.

