Exxon Mobil Corporation declares first quarter dividend

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today declared a cash dividend of $0.75 per share on the Common Stock, payable on March 10, 2017 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 10, 2017.

This first quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 34 consecutive years.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.