HERE extends partnership with Toyota in North America

Select Toyota models shipping in the United States and Canada this year are fitted with in-dash infotainment systems powered by map data from HERE Technologies.

HERE’s selection by Toyota extends a long-running partnership between the companies and ensures Toyota drivers have access to high quality map data for the entire North American region.

Drivers purchasing a Toyota vehicle equipped with the Entune 3.0 Premium Audio infotainment system will also benefit from mapping that includes comprehensive signage, junction and lane information, as well as HERE’s Natural Guidance, which enables guidance the way people provide directions to each other through the use of descriptive reference cues, such as “turn left at the gas station.”

“As embedded navigation and infotainment systems become must-have features for drivers today, the need grows for accurate and fresh map data. HERE is proud to work with Toyota to make driving smarter, safer and more enjoyable,” said Bruno Bourguet, Senior Vice President, Sales & Business Development at HERE.

