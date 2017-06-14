Exporting more than 10,000 units in may, Chery ranks first among China automobile manufacturers

Since its debut in the overseas market in 2001, Chery has become one of the most popular China brands among global consumers by its quality products and service, ranking first in the export sales amount of Chinese passenger vehicle for 14 consecutive years In May this year, Chery sold 10,110 units in overseas markets, rising by 56.7% YOY. For two months in a row, it sold more than 10,000 units per month, much higher than average growth rate in the market. In January-May this year, Chery exported 44,300 units in total, rising by 31.7% year on year, ranking first among China’s passenger automobile manufacturers that export their products to overseas markets.

In 2016, as its strategic models such as Arrizo 5 were launched in overseas markets, the Chery 2.0 Strategy series products are gaining favor and recognition from overseas consumers because of their stylish and dynamic appearance, advanced connected intelligent and excellent product quality. In the first five months this year, exports of Chery Strategy products represented by Arrizo and Tiggo series accounted for more than 50% of total Chery exports, helping the brand increase its market share in the world and bring consumers better feeling featured by energy, comfort and quality.

The exceptional performance is attributed to constant efforts made by Chery in developing technologies and products and in building its brand, which helps Chery consolidate its market position. To enhance product portfolios, Chery has been working hard on product structure to get trust from more global consumers. In the beginning of 2017, the brand new Chery SUV model TIGGO 2 was launched in the overseas market, which aroused TIGGO Storm in the world. Till today, the model has been successively launched in Peru, Chile, Iran and Russia, etc. Thanks to the excellent product power and technical genes, TIGGO 2 received large-quantity order in the first week after it was launched in Iranian market; and ranked among Best-selling 5 SUV models in Chilean market within three months after the launch, thus becoming the most competitive model in local market. Besides, ARRIZO 5 carried on its robust momentum in 2016. Till today, it has covered markets in South America, Middle East, West Asia and East Europe, etc., getting many honors such as Award of Technical Quality and Best Model in Segment A in Iran, meaning its quality is deeply recognized.

To deepen brand building, Chery keeps abreast of the times and deeply explores innovative marketing mode and channel so as to establish the young and dynamic brand image in the hearts of global consumers. In the beginning of 2017, Chery sponsored Pontifical Catholic University of Chile by organizing series activities such as competition support, 80-year anniversary celebration and test driving for players and football fans, etc. so as to enjoy competition with global consumers who love sportsand emit the charm of Chery brand. In terms of channel expansion, Chery has made presence in the world four largest social platforms, namely, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, YOUTUBE and INSTAGRAM to adopt means of communicating closer to users’ life, establish links and echoes with consumers and improve global influence of Chery brand.

As Chery strengthens its technologies, brand, product and service, the manufacturer is steadily upgrading its global competitiveness. Following the exceptional performance of TIGGO and ARRIZO, TIGGO 7, the latest product of Chery, will be launched in the overseas markets in the next half year. Relying on its dynamic and exceptional performance, the model will stimulate effective growth of Chery’s market share and continue to lead China automobile in brands globalization.

