Exclusive Military incentive program returns to Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America is offering an exclusive incentive for the men and women serving in the U.S. Military. Any active or retired U.S. Military personnel and their current spouse will receive an additional $500 off eligible new 2016 and 2017 model year Hyundai vehicles for a limited time. This offer applies through January 2, 2018.

“We have the greatest respect for the men and women who make sacrifices to defend our country,” said Derrick Hatami, vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. “We are proud to offer this incentive as Hyundai’s way of recognizing the hard work of our U.S. Military personnel and the support of their spouses.”

Hyundai Motor America has a long-standing commitment to our troops and has offered a bonus periodically for nine years. Customers (or spouse) for this program are defined as active, veteran, or retired U.S. Military serving or having served in the United States Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, National Guard, or Reserves during the commencement of the year-round benefit.

For additional details, please visit: https://www.hyundaiusa.com/financial-tools/military-program.aspx

