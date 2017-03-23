Excellent residual value forecast for Opel Astra

Around 400,000 units of the Opel Astra have been ordered since its introduction in 2015. Buyers of the compact Opel not only enjoy a well-engineered and attractive looking car, but also high residual values. In their newest forecast, Bähr & Fess confirm that the Astra offers the highest retained value in its class. With depreciation of only 41.5 percent after three years (60,000 kilometers) the Astra is two percentage points ahead of the second placed VW Golf (43.5 percent depreciation). The following places are occupied by the Audi A3 (44.5 percent), the Seat Leon and Skoda Octavia (both 46.5 percent) and the BMW 1-series (47 percent). According to Bähr & Fess, customers of the Ford Focus can expect the highest depreciation among compacts cars (52 percent).

“Our Astra is a serial winner in comparison tests, has received numerous prizes and has now come out on top in an especially hard-fought contest,” said Peter Küspert, Vice President Sales and Aftersales. “The Astra’s high residual values confirm the excellent quality of our bestseller. Private customers as well as fleet operators can be sure that buying an Opel Astra is a good investment.”

