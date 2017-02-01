Evolution Time Critical: Business growth leads to expansion of leading emergency logistics specialist

In order to sustain business growth and enable future expansion, emergency logistics specialist Evolution Time Critical has expanded with the appointment of a new general operations manager. Demand for the company’s services by vehicle manufacturers and OEMs seeking to safeguard supply chain activity within an increasingly time-contracted industry has led Evolution Time Critical to recruit for the new role, which enables the company to serve an expanding customer base with its award-winning premium delivery services

Following a rigorous recruitment process that transcends single industry expertise, the new general operations manager role is filled by automotive logistics specialist Shawn Crouch, who joins Evolution Time Critical with over 17 years’ supply chain and operational experience gained at major manufacturers. An accredited APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional and with qualifications from the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport, Shawn is now undergoing an intense familiarisation process with Evolution’s emergency logistics systems.

“We are delighted to welcome a candidate of Shawn’s calibre; as an ex-customer leveraging Evolution Time Critical services, he understands the company’s ethos and is a perfect fit to help head-up our growing team,” says Evolution Time Critical managing director, Brad Brennan. “Providing critical logistics solutions to the unique challenges of the automotive supply chain, where production stoppages can cost millions, is a pressure under which few thrive. Given Shawn’s experience, knowledge and background we are sure he will help Evolution Time Critical continue to meet these challenges and help us to further fine-tune our service offerings to the precise needs of our manufacturing customers.”

Evolution Time Critical operates a rigorous recruitment process for any of its operations staff that scours multiple industries to find the candidate most suited to the fast-paced emergency logistics environment. “There is no such thing as a ready-made emergency logistics professional, so we carefully hand-pick the individual we believe displays the prerequisite clarity of vision and aptitude for crisis management, then help nurture specific skills,” explains Brennan. “Given that Shawn has managed complex automotive supply chains and worked closely with Evolution Time Critical as a customer, he is ideally placed to transfer his operational knowledge to an emergency logistics environment.”

“I am eager to face the challenges that lie ahead,” says Shawn Crouch, Evolution Time Critical general operations manager. “The company emerged to me as the leader in premium and time critical logistics solutions, having provided supply chain risk assessment and mitigation solutions to enable successful completion of lean supply chain projects, but I have already been surprised by the complexity and sheer number of best practice procedures to consider when planning and executing such projects.

“In recent years the emphasis on supply chain network design has increased and I have worked to streamline operations with the ability to operate higher risk strategies, considering inventory, lead time, capacity, capability, value chain cost and supply chain risk consulting,” concludes Crouch. “I am looking forward to utilising this experience with Evolution Time Critical to provide proactive solutions that help safeguard customers’ bold new supply chain practices.”

