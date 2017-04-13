Europe’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021 – A new Automotive World report

A new Automotive World report, ‘Europe’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021‘ is available to download from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In 2016, light vehicle demand in the 29 EU & EFTA markets covered in this Automotive World report grew to 17.1 million units; heavy CV demand grew to 418,100 units.

Brexit of course is a major risk to any Europe market forecast, with considerable potential to negatively impact UK and other EU markets. Nonetheless, the current outlook for the Eurozone and EU+EFTA is positive, and vehicle demand is expected to grow in 2017, peaking in 2019.

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey, commented, “The outlook for LV demand in the EU+Efta markets is strongly positive. Indeed new car buying intentions across the region are at their highest level since 2003. We expect total demand soon to approach, but not quite exceed, the all-time peak seen in 2007 but Brexit and unexpected election results in key markets all present risks to our positive forecast scenario.”

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Recent LV demand

Chapter 2: Market characteristics

Chapter 3: Market and model shares

Chapter 4: Economic outlook

Chapter 5: LV Outlook

Chapter 6: Recent HCV demand and characteristics of key markets

Chapter 7: HCV market shares

Chapter 8: Outlook for HCV demand

